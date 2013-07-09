Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
July 9 Smiths News Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, said revenue in the 44 weeks to July 6 rose marginally, helped by contribution from the acquisition of The Consortium.
The company also said that it was on track to meet market estimates for full-year profit growth.
Smiths acquired The Consortium, a distributor of consumable supplies to the education sector, for an enterprise value of 44 million pounds in April 2012.
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.