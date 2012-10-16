Oct 16 Smiths News Plc, UK's largest newspaper and magazine distributor, said full-year profit rose 23 percent and that books, educational supplies and other businesses were expected to contribute half of its profit by 2016.

The company has been expanding its book wholesaling business and diversifying into educational supplies to reduce its dependence on the newspaper and magazine business, which contributed three-quarters of its underlying operating profit in fiscal 2012.

September-August underlying pretax profit rose to 47.5 million pounds ($76.24 million) from 38.6 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent t o 1 . 80 billion pounds.

Revenue from Bertrams, its book wholesaling business, increased 31 percent to 174.3 million pounds.

The combined like-for-like sales of newspaper and magazine business was down 4.3 percent.

The company raised its final dividend to 5.8 pence per share from 5.4 pence a year earlier.

Smiths News shares closed at 133.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. They have risen over 64 percent this year.