Oct 16 Smiths News Plc, UK's largest
newspaper and magazine distributor, said full-year profit rose
23 percent and that books, educational supplies and other
businesses were expected to contribute half of its profit by
2016.
The company has been expanding its book wholesaling business
and diversifying into educational supplies to reduce its
dependence on the newspaper and magazine business, which
contributed three-quarters of its underlying operating profit in
fiscal 2012.
September-August underlying pretax profit rose to 47.5
million pounds ($76.24 million) from 38.6 million pounds a year
earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent t o 1 . 80 billion pounds.
Revenue from Bertrams, its book wholesaling business,
increased 31 percent to 174.3 million pounds.
The combined like-for-like sales of newspaper and magazine
business was down 4.3 percent.
The company raised its final dividend to 5.8 pence per share
from 5.4 pence a year earlier.
Smiths News shares closed at 133.25 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Monday. They have risen over 64 percent this
year.