* Full year underlying pretax profit at 47.5 mln stg, up 23
pct
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct
By Karen Rebelo
Oct 16 Smiths News Plc, the UK's
largest newspaper and magazine distributor, signalled a further
shift from its core business, saying it expected half of its
profit to come from books and educational supplies by 2016,
sending its shares up as much as 8 percent.
Smiths has been expanding its book wholesaling business and
diversifying into educational supplies to reduce its dependence
on newspaper and magazine distribution, which contributed
three-quarters of its underlying operating profit in fiscal
2012.
Chief Executive Mark Cashmore said the company could grow
organically in the book and education supplies markets. "There
are also some acquisition opportunities," he told Reuters.
The company's diversification strategy mirrors that of rival
John Menzies Plc, which receives most of its profit
from aviation support services.
Smiths bolstered its Bertrams book wholesaling business with
the acquisition of academic books supplier Dawson Books last
year and ventured into the educational supplies market when it
bought The Consortium in April.
"The headline numbers are very good but the key phrase in
today's announcement is that non-core activities will make up 50
percent of group EBIT by 2016," Oriel Securities analyst
Jonathan Pritchard said in a research note.
September-August underlying pretax profit rose to 47.5
million pounds ($76.2 million) from 38.6 million pounds a year
earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to 1.80 billion pounds.
Bertrams' UK wholesale sales rose 2.5 percent in the year
ended Aug. 31, with international like-for-like sales increasing
12.3 percent. However, combined like-for-like sales of the
newspaper and magazine business slipped 4.3 percent, mainly
because of poor magazine sales.
"The Olympics, the Euro 2012 (football tournament) and the
Jubilee generated around 7 million pounds worth of sales this
year," Cashmore said. "Clearly we won't have that next year but
we've said that we expect sales to decline somewhere between 3
and 5 percent per annum."
Smiths News shares were up 2 percent at 137.23 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 0930 GMT on Tuesday. They earlier rose
to 144.5 pence.