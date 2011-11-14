(Follows alerts)

* Co says expands recall of Thompson Center Venture rifles

* Says total cost of recall will be $2-$2.5 mln

* Expects to meet or exceed previously announced Q2 outlook

Nov 14 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp expanded a recall of its Thompson Center Venture rifles, but the gun maker said despite the recall costs it currently expects to meet or exceed its previous second-quarter guidance.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it will incur recall-related costs of $2-$2.5 million.

The company expanded the recall to include all Thompson Center Venture Rifles manufactured since the product's launch in mid-2009.

Last week, the company announced an initial recall of the rifles manufactured between Aug. 1 and Oct. 28 this year.

Smith & Wesson said though there have been no injuries, it is expanding the recall to inspect each firearm.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc, Glock Inc and Taurus, said the recall expenses will be offset by lower operating costs and an increase in gross margins.

In September, Smith & Wesson said it expected second-quarter sales of $93-$96 million, below analysts' expectations of $96.1 million.

Shares of the company closed at $3.12 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)