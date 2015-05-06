May 6 Asset management firm Smith & Williamson Investment Management LLP said it hired two managers, Tim Day and Chris Ford, to run a global equity and a U.S. equity fund.

Day and Ford have about 45 years of investment experience between them and worked as co-leads of global equities at Pictet Asset Management.

They will take over the management of the 89-million-pound Smith & Williamson North American Trust, and the 108-million-pound Dublin-listed Mid Ocean World Investment Fund.

Robert Royle, the current lead manager of the North American Trust, will now move to Smith & Williamson's private client business, while lead manager, Lady Tana Focke, is retiring.

Mid Ocean's lead manager, David Hunter, will step down to focus on other portfolio management responsibilities, while investment team member, Vinay Raval, will assist Day and Ford.

Day and Ford start at Smith & Williamson on May 11. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)