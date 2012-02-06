LONDON Feb 6 Men who smoke suffer a more
rapid decline in brain function as they age than their
non-smoking counterparts, with their cognitive decline as rapid
as someone 10 years older but who shuns tobacco, scientists said
on Monday.
In a large, long-term study, British researchers found that
while there seems to be no link between cognitive decline and
smoking in women, in men, the habit is linked to swifter
decline, with early dementia-like cognitive difficulties showing
up as early as the age of 45.
The research adds to an already large body of evidence about
the long-term dangers of smoking -- a habit the World Health
Organisation refers to as "one of the biggest public health
threats the world has ever faced".
Smoking causes lung cancer, which is often fatal, and other
chronic respiratory diseases. It is also a major risk factor for
cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one killers.
"While we were aware that smoking is a risk factor for
respiratory disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease, this
study shows it also has a detrimental effect on cognitive ageing
and this is evident as early as 45 years," said Severine Sabia
of University College London, who led the study and published it
in the Archives of General Psychiatry journal.
In an interview she said one explanation for the gender
difference found in this study might be the larger amount of
tobacco smoked by men, or the fact that there was a
significantly lower proportion of women than men among those
involved in the research.
Sabia's team looked for possible links between smoking
history and cognitive decline in the transition from midlife to
old age using data from 5,099 men and 2,137 women who are
involved in a large research project called the Whitehall II
study, which is based on employees of the British Civil Service.
The average age of those taking part was 56 when they had
their first cognitive assessment.
The study used six assessments of smoking status over 25
years and three cognitive assessments over 10 years, and found
that smokers showed a cognitive decline as fast as non-smokers
10 years older than them.
"A 50 year old male smoker shows a similar cognitive decline
as a 60 year old male never smoker," Sabia explained.
She also found that men who quit smoking in the 10 years
before the first cognitive testing point were still at risk of
greater cognitive decline, especially in executive function --
which covers various complex cognitive processes involved in
achieving a particular goal.
Long-term ex-smokers, however, did not show a faster decline
in their brain functions or cognitive abilities.
Sabia said more research is now needed to find out why there
was a difference between men and women in this study, and to
look into possible mechanisms that might link declining brain
function to smoking.
