MANILA Dec 5 SM Prime Holdings Inc , the Philippines' largest mall developer and operator, said on Monday it was looking to buy a 300-hectare property in the central Cebu province where an international airport currently stands.

The company, in a filing to the stock exchange, confirmed its interest to acquire the property from Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

SM Prime president Hans Sy, in a Nov. 3 letter to MCIAA general manager Nigel Paul Villarete, offered to buy the property should the plan to relocate Mactan Cebu international airport push through, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper had reported on Friday.

SM Prime, a unit of banking-to-property conglomerate SM Investments Corp, did not disclose the offer price, but the report said the property was valued at 6 billion pesos ($138.7 million).

Shares of SM Prime fell 0.9 percent in a market that closed flat on Monday.