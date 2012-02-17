Feb 17 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in billion pesos) Net income 9.06 vs 7.86 Revenue 26.90 vs 23.72 Operating income 14.62 vs 12.44 Earnings per share (peso, basic) 0.065 vs 0.58 Note: SM Prime Holdings is the Philippines' biggest mall developer and operator and is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp, owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy. The company also operates malls in China. It expects to end 2012 with a total 51 malls in the Philippines and China, with combined gross floor area of about 6.3 million square metres. It plans to open three to four malls in the Philippines and one in China every year. ($1 = 42.8 pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA; Editing by Paul Tait)