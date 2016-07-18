* Temasek already owns 54.5 percent of SMRT
* Announcement on buyout expected this week - sources
* Deal valuation unclear
By Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, July 18 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings is set to announce a deal this week to buy out
the remaining nearly 46 percent of SMRT Corp that it
doesn't already own, two sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
The deal caps a turbulent period for Singapore's main rail
operator. SMRT has come under heavy criticism in recent years
after a series of train breakdowns led to public outcry in a
country long known for an efficient and reliable public
infrastructure.
Temasek already owns 54.5 percent of SMRT, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
Last week, Singapore's transport regulator said it will buy
almost S$1 billion ($742 million) worth of metro train assets
from SMRT, in a move aimed at easing SMRT's finances and
allowing it to focus on providing reliable and well-maintained
services.
"This potential transaction could be to address the
underlying conflict - that a listed company is not the best
entity to run a public service," said Robson Lee, a M&A partner
at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Singapore.
The deal will be one of Temasek's rare buyouts at a time
when it is seeking to boost its U.S. exposure in difficult
markets.
SMRT has a market value of about $1.8 billion. But the deal
valuation is unclear given the reduced future margins for SMRT
once it starts operating as an asset-light company, said the
sources, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The Land Transport Authority of Singapore had been in
extensive talks with SMRT since 2011 to transfer its train
assets to the regulator.
The LTA had been in separate discussions with the
city-state's other metro rail operator SBS Transit Ltd
on the company's assets.
Last week, SMRT said the rail financing framework had become
unsustainable and its rail fare margins had been on the decline
as operating expenses had risen significantly due to maintenance
regime and replacement programmes for the ageing network.
"The constant breakdowns of the MRT trains - that has cost
the jobs of two transport ministers - underscore the need for
the government to reverse the policy of privatising public
services," Gibson Dunn & Crutcher's Lee said.
Temasek and SMRT declined to comment.
SMRT shares in Singapore have been halted since Friday.
In a note, CIMB analysts wrote that other than reviving
SMRT's balance sheet strength, the asset sale was nothing much
to be cheered about especially when SMRT had no intention of
paying a special dividend.
The buyout plan was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Ryan Woo)