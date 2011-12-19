SINGAPORE Dec 19 The chief executive of Singapore's public transport operator SMRT Corp Ltd said she was not planning to leave the company following major disruptions in its train services last week, a newspaper reported on Monday.

Her statement was in response to calls for her resignation after a string of train breakdowns caused commuter chaos in the usually well-run city state.

Transport Minister Lui Tuck Yew has called for a comprehensive review of the train network.

"No good leader will leave the field when the battle is on. I am staying put now to do my work, and put everything right," the Straits Times reported the CEO of SMRT, Saw Phaik Hwa, as saying.

About 80 people gathered at a Singapore park on Saturday and some of them called for her to step down, the newspaper said.

The Land Transport Authority had found that several metal grips that helped keep rails stable had fallen off, the newspaper said.

A train breakdown on Saturday was the third in a week including a five-hour disruption on Thursday that left 127,000 commuters and Christmas shoppers stranded.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok)