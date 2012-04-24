SINGAPORE, April 24 Singapore's main subway operator SMRT Corp said on Tuesday it will spend S$900 million ($720 million) on renewal and preventive maintenance to address problems that have led to numerous breakdowns in recent months.

Most of the work will be done over the next four years, SMRT said.

"Some of the measures are already on-going and will be accelerated, while others are new," Interim Chief Executive Officer Tan Ek Kia said in a statement.

SMRT said it was discussing cost-sharing arrangements with the Land Transport Authority, which owns much of Singapore's subway network.

"On behalf of all of us at SMRT, I want to apologise to our customers for the disruptions in the past weeks. We hear your concerns, and we acknowledge we must improve our handling of these events," Tan said. ($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)