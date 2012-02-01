Feb 1 Singapore's main subway operator,
SMRT Corporation Ltd, whose chief executive resigned
last month after train breakdowns, said it is investing S$195
million ($155 million) to upgrade its signal system on one of
its train lines.
The project, which will be completed by 2018, will make it
possible for trains on its North-South and East-West lines to
run at an improved frequency of 100 seconds, down from the
current 120 seconds, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Singapore's multiple train breakdowns have become a
political hot potato for the government as the country, one of
the world's most densely populated, discourages car ownership
through hefty taxes, leaving most commuters to rely on the
subway.
SMRT is a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
Pte Ltd.
On Wednesday, SMRT shares closed at S$1.73, their lowest
level since late September.
($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Saeed Azhar)