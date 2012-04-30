SINGAPORE, April 30 Singapore's main subway
operator SMRT Corp Ltd reported on Monday a 59 percent
drop in fiscal fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by higher
operating expenses and impairment of goodwill on its bus
operations.
The company earned S$13.9 million ($11.2 million) in the
three months ended March, down from S$34 million a year earlier.
SMRT declared a reduced final dividend of 5.70 Singapore cents
compared with 6.75 cents a year ago.
SMRT shares have fallen around 7 percent since it said last
week it would spend S$900 million to overhaul the train system
following numerous breakdowns in recent months. Part of the cost
will be borne by the government's Land Transport Authority
(LTA).
"We are still in discussion with LTA on cost-sharing
arrangements," interim CEO Tan Ek Kia said in a statement.
Under Singapore's regulatory framework for public transport,
LTA owns the assets but SMRT is responsible for the operation
and maintenance of the train system.
Looking ahead, SMRT said it expects revenue to rise in the
next 12 months due to the expected rise in train and bus
ridership. But earnings will be hurt by higher repair and
maintenance costs, as well as expenses on energy and staff.
Several analysts have downgraded the stock or cut their
price targets on concerns such as higher operational costs,
regulatory risks and uncertainty surrounding the appointment of
a new chief executive.
Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 10 have sell or
strong sell ratings, four have hold recommendations, while the
remaining three have buy or strong buy calls, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
SMRT shares fell 0.3 percent to close at S$1.68 on Monday.
($1 = 1.2385 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)