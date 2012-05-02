SINGAPORE May 2 Shares of Singapore's subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd fell as much as 3 percent to a 29-month low after it reported a plunge in its quarterly earnings and announced a cut in its final dividend.

At 0106 GMT, SMRT shares were 2.1 percent lower at S$1.645, with 891,000 shares changing hands.

SMRT reported on Monday a 59 percent drop in fourth quarter net profit to S$13.9 million ($11.2 million), hurt by higher operating expenses and the impairment of goodwill on its bus operations.

It declared a reduced final dividend of 5.70 Singapore cents compared with 6.75 cents a year ago. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)