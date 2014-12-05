Dec 5 SMS Kredyt Holding SA :

* Reported on Thursday it plans to issue no more than 5,000 series AJ bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys each with maturity date of Nov. 30, 2016 and rate of interest of 10.5 pct per year

* Series AJ bonds will be offered via private subscription and use of proceeds from issuance will be used for financing current operations of the company

