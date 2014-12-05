BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
Dec 5 SMS Kredyt Holding SA :
* Reported on Thursday it plans to issue no more than 5,000 series AJ bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys each with maturity date of Nov. 30, 2016 and rate of interest of 10.5 pct per year
* Series AJ bonds will be offered via private subscription and use of proceeds from issuance will be used for financing current operations of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur