PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q3 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.34
* Q3 rev $106.2 mln vs est $107.5 mln
* Sees Q4 adj loss/shr $0.13-$0.21, rev $89mln-$93 mln
Jan 9 Chipmaker Standard Microsystems Corp posted third quarter below analysts' expectation on lower demand, and forecast a fourth-quarter adjusted loss.
Shares of the company fell 9 percent in extended trade, after closing at $24.98 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
Standard Microsystems expects a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 13 cents to 21 cents per share on revenue of $89 million to $93 million.
The company said its sales outlook reflects "a steeper than historical seasonal decline due to the combination of a continued weak demand environment and lower post-holiday consumer product sales."
Analysts were expecting earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $104.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 15 cents per share, from $4.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter fell by a percent to $106.2 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $107.5 million.
