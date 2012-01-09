* Q3 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.34

Jan 9 Chipmaker Standard Microsystems Corp posted third quarter below analysts' expectation on lower demand, and forecast a fourth-quarter adjusted loss.

Shares of the company fell 9 percent in extended trade, after closing at $24.98 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Standard Microsystems expects a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 13 cents to 21 cents per share on revenue of $89 million to $93 million.

The company said its sales outlook reflects "a steeper than historical seasonal decline due to the combination of a continued weak demand environment and lower post-holiday consumer product sales."

Analysts were expecting earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $104.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 15 cents per share, from $4.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter fell by a percent to $106.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $107.5 million.