A Samsung Galaxy Note II phone-cum-tablet is displayed during the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co(005930.KS), the world's top handset maker, sold 63 million smartphones in the fourth quarter and commanded a 29 percent share of the global smartphone market, a report by research firm Strategy Analytics showed on Friday.

In 2012, Samsung sold 213 million smartphones with a 30 percent market share, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which sold 135.8 million iPhones with a 19 percent market share, the report said.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)