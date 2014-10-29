BRIEF-Beijing Lanxum Technology to buy remaining 5 pct stake in tech firm for 18.2 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy the remaining 5 percent stake in a Beijing-based tech development firm for 18.2 million yuan
OCt 29 SMT SA :
* Said on Tuesday its unit, iAlbatros SAS, signed a contract with CAP5 Voyages travel agency located in Lille, France, concerning the use of hotel booking services offered by iAlbatros SAS
* Contract is valid for three years and the estimated revenue on the contract is 1 million euros annually
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 115.4 million yuan to 230.8 million yuan