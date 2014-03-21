(Corrects headline and first bullet in March 20 brief to show Lewis Moorehead was part-time CFO, not part-time CEO. Changes source link to company's amended regulatory filing) March 20 SMTP Inc : * Lewis Moorehead, part-time chief financial officer has resigned * Plans to hire a full time chief financial officer/chief operating officer in the near term - SEC filing * Source text - r.reuters.com/xuw77v * Further company coverage