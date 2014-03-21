UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
(Corrects headline and first bullet in March 20 brief to show Lewis Moorehead was part-time CFO, not part-time CEO. Changes source link to company's amended regulatory filing) March 20 SMTP Inc : * Lewis Moorehead, part-time chief financial officer has resigned * Plans to hire a full time chief financial officer/chief operating officer in the near term - SEC filing * Source text - r.reuters.com/xuw77v * Further company coverage
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: