Sept 23 SMT SA :

* Says Blue Ceriana Sp. z o. o. buys 840,000 shares and raises its stake in the company to 7.43 percent

* Says blue ceriana Sp. z o. o. buys 840,000 shares of the company at 18.80 zlotys per share

* Says prior to transaction Blue Ceriana Sp. z o. o. did not hold any shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)