BRIEF-Italiaonline approves extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.692/shr
* Said on Thursday shareholders resolved to distribute an extraordinary dividend equal to EUR 0.692 per share
Sept 23 SMT SA :
* Says Blue Ceriana Sp. z o. o. buys 840,000 shares and raises its stake in the company to 7.43 percent
* Says blue ceriana Sp. z o. o. buys 840,000 shares of the company at 18.80 zlotys per share
* Says prior to transaction Blue Ceriana Sp. z o. o. did not hold any shares of the company
* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia