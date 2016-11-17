(Adds details from conference call, CFO and analyst comments)
Nov 17 J.M. Smucker Co's sales fell more
than expected for the second quarter in a row, hurt by lower
demand for Folgers coffee, Jif peanut butter and pet foods such
as Kibbles 'n Bits.
Smucker's shares fell 6 percent to a nine -month low of
$122.19 on Thursday on fears that the company's weak sales in
the first half put its full-year forecast under threat.
The company said it still expects adjusted net sales to be
between flat and down 1 percent for the year ending April 2017
and adjusted earnings to be $7.60-$7.75 per share.
"We believe achieving this (sales) guidance is a tall order
- based on the weak first-half performance," Stifel, Nicolaus &
Co analyst Christopher Growe wrote in a note.
"Achieving its full-year sales growth estimate suggests a
flat to up 2 percent second half for sales, which we believe
will be difficult to achieve."
After six quarters of growth, Smucker's sales have now
dropped for two straight quarters and analysts expects sales to
fall 1.8 percent in the current quarter and 0.1 percent in the
fourth quarter.
Sales in Smucker's U.S. consumer foods business - its
biggest - fell 13 percent in the latest quarter, partly hurt by
the sale of its canned milk business and lower demand for some
products under its Jif and Pillsbury brands.
The company said sales of Jif peanut butter were hurt by
customers adjusting their inventory.
Smucker's U.S. coffee sales - its second-biggest business -
fell 6 percent due to lower prices and volumes for Folgers,
which reflected "a decline in our opening price point value
offerings".
Sales of Smucker's pet foods also fell 6 percent.
The company said it would launch premium pet foods under the
Nature's Recipe brand, as it shores up its newest business to
take on bigger rivals Mars Petcare and Nestle's Purina
as well as other premium pet food makers.
The launch, an expected rebound in demand for Jif and
targeted merchandising programs are expected to help Smucker's
organic sales return to growth in the second half of the year,
Chief Financial Officer Mark Belgya said.
Smucker's net sales fell 8 percent to $1.91 billion, missing
analysts' estimate of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Lower commodity and manufacturing costs helped Smucker's net
income inched up 1 percent to $177.3 million, or $1.52 per
share. Excluding items, Smucker earned $2.05 per share, beating
estimates of $1.93.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)