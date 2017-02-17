Feb 17 J.M. Smucker Co reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower
sales of its Folgers coffee and pet snacks.
The company's net income fell to $134.6 million, or $1.16
per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31 from $185.3
million, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.
Smucker took a $75.7 million non-cash charge in the quarter
related to certain trademarks within its pet foods business.
Net sales fell 5 percent to $1.88 billion, their third
straight decline. Analysts on average had expected revenue of
$1.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
