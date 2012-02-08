* FY EBITDA up 12 pct to 1.02 bln eur, in line with views

* Net debt lowered by 358 mln eur to 2.75 bln

* Proposes final div of 15 cent

LONDON, Feb 8 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa unveiled plans to reinstate its dividend on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus, triggered by a more positive outlook and full-year results hitting targets.

"We're reinstating that dividend as promised at the first opportunity when ... the business is strong enough and the outlook good enough to be able to sustain dividends on a progressive basis," Smurfit Chief Executive Gary McGann told Reuters in an interview.

"We're stating very clearly that we now have the confidence to reinstate it," he added. The group set its payout at 15 euros cents a share.

Europe's leading containerboard and corrugated packaging producer cancelled its dividend in 2009 as it headed into a difficult economic environment while saddled with debt.

The Dublin-based company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to 1.02 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2011, in line with expectations.

Fourth-quarter EBITDA slipped 5 percent year-on-year to 245 million euros, slightly above a consensus of analyst forecasts.

The company said in November it expected to meet market expectations after a strong performance in Latin America during the year, but some concerns remained over the group's outlook for Europe and a fall in paper prices.

Smurfit's McGann said the company will continue to focus on lowering its debt, after slicing 358 million euros off its 2.75 billion debt pile during the year, and is seeking the consent of its lenders to extend debt maturities.

"While macro-economic risks remain ... we expect to continue delivering strong free cash flow through the cycle," said the company in a statement.

The group, whose rivals include DS Smith, Stora Enso and Mondi, slashed costs when demand started falling during the last global downturn.