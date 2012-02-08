* FY EBITDA up 12 pct to 1.02 bln eur, in line with views
* Net debt lowered by 358 mln eur to 2.75 bln
* Proposes final div of 15 cent
* Moody's places ratings under review for possible upgrade
* Shares rise 7.6 percent
By Lorraine Turner
LONDON, Feb 8 Irish packaging group
Smurfit Kappa will reinstate its dividend following a
two-year hiatus after successfully lowering its debt and on the
back of an improved outlook.
Europe's leading containerboard and corrugated packaging
producer group sliced 358 million euros ($474.07 million) off
its 2.75 billion debt pile during 2011, and posted a 12 percent
rise in earnings.
"We're reinstating that dividend as promised at the first
opportunity when ... the business is strong enough and the
outlook good enough to be able to sustain dividends on a
progressive basis," Smurfit Chief Executive Gary McGann told
Reuters in an interview following Wednesday's results.
The group set its payout at 15 euros cents a share.
Smurfit cancelled its dividend in early 2009 as it headed
into a difficult economic environment while saddled with debt.
The group said on Wednesday it was seeking the consent of
its lenders to extend debt maturities.
Shares rose 7.6 percent on the news to 7.09 euros at 0926
GMT, reaching levels last seen in July 2011.
"While macro-economic risks remain ... we expect to continue
delivering strong free cash flow through the cycle," the company
said in a statement.
POSSIBLE UPGRADE
Dublin-based Smurfit said earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to 1.02
billion euros in 2011, in line with expectations.
Fourth-quarter EBITDA was 245 million euros against a
consensus of 235 million according to a poll of 13 analysts
supplied by the company.
"A better-than-expected performance on profits and cash-flow
facilitated a very attractive re-financing proposal which, we
believe, the market did not think could happen," said Barry
Dixon at Davey Research.
"It is still too early to amend earnings forecasts, until
the success or otherwise of the latest containerboard price
increases can be assessed," he added.
Moody's said it had placed Smurfit's ratings under review
for a possible upgrade.
McGann said higher input costs and recently-announced price
increases would lead to short-term margin compression, however
this would support better corrugated pricing in the medium term.
The company said in November it expected to meet market
expectations after a strong performance in Latin America during
the year, but some concerns remained over the group's outlook
for Europe and a fall in paper prices.
The group, whose rivals include DS Smith, Stora
Enso and Mondi, slashed costs when demand
started falling during the last global downturn.
Consolidation in the sector is also widely expected, with DS
Smith agreeing to buy the recycled packaging operations
of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) for 1.6
billion euros ($2 billion) last month.