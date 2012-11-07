* Q3 EBITDA at 280 mln euros vs f'cast of 255 mln
* Says results helped by stronger paper prices
DUBLIN Nov 7 Irish packaging group Smurfit
Kappa posted quarterly earnings 10 percent ahead of
forecast helped by stronger paper prices and a tight grip on
costs, prompting it to reiterate its full-year guidance despite
a weak European outlook.
Like others in the packaging industry, Smurfit has been
recovering from low industry price levels reached in the
recession that shrank demand for consumer products such as the
paper-based items it sells.
"What you're seeing is that paper prices, kraftliner went
through at 50 euros a tonne, ... that's a help. It was also
helped by less paper coming in from the States," Smurfit's chief
financial officer Ian Curley told Reuters.
He added that OCC, or waste paper, prices are continuing to
rise, which will help push through further recycled price
increases that are seen as necessary to restore long-term
economic viability to the sector.
Smurfit, Europe's leading producer of containerboard and
corrugated packaging, said third-quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6
percent year-on-year to 280 million euros ($358 million).
That compared with analysts' average forecast of 255 million
euros, and prompted some analysts to upgrade full-year
estimates.
"This is a very impressive set of results ... in terms of
profit growth and debt reduction - particularly in what is
believed to be a very difficult economic environment in the euro
zone," said Barry Dixon, an analyst at Davy stockbrokers.
Smurfit cut debt by 10 percent year-on-year to 2.6 billion
euros and shaved 20 million euros off costs in the quarter. It
kept its guidance for full-year EBITDA to be in line with 2011.
Smurfit snapped up a Mexican business last month for $340
million, its first major acquisition since Jefferson Smurfit
merged with Kappa Packaging in 2005, heralding a new era for the
business after 5-years of paying down debt.
Comments from Smurfit echoed an upbeat statement from UK
rival DS Smith, which said it expects substantial
year-on-year earnings per share growth on Tuesday.
Shares in Smurfit were down 1.2 percent at 0835 GMT,
underperforming the Irish market down 0.3 percent.