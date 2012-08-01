* Q2 EBITDA 255 mln eur vs 243 mln consensus

* H1 EBITDA slips 1 pct to 500 mln eur yr-on-yr

* Confirms guidance of 2012 to be similar to 2011

* Shares down 0.15 pct

By Lorraine Turner

DUBLIN, Aug 1 Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa, reaping the benefit of cost cuts, reported second quarter earnings ahead of expectations and confirmed its guidance for 2012 against a tough macroeconomic backdrop.

The group's results slipped year-on-year due to lower margins in its recycled paper operations and one-off events in Latin America which were partly offset by higher earnings in Europe thanks to volumes holding firm.

"Any company that reaffirms in the current climate, 2012 earnings relatively the same as 2011, that's not a bad set of numbers," Ian Curley, Smurfit's chief financial officer told Reuters.

"Like any company, we'd always be looking at the macro issues, the euro etc, that's out of our control," he added.

Europe's leading containerboard and corrugated packaging producer has been recovering from low prices reached in a recession that hit demand for consumer products but has been put under fresh pressure by the rising cost of raw materials.

It responded to the higher input costs by introducing a 150 million euro cost-cutting plan in 2010 and has delivered 145 million to date, it said on Wednesday.

It also expects to deliver an addition 50 million euros for the remainder of the year, beating its initial target.

Smurfit, which provides paper-based packaging to 21 countries in Europe, repeated its guidance of full-year EBITDA to be broadly similar to 2011.

Earnings in the fast-growing market of Latin America have boosted figures in recent quarterly earnings, as volumes and margins overall come under increasing pressure and demand weakens in the core European market.

However a number of one-off events, including strikes in Argentina and maintenance downtime in Venezuela, as well as lower than anticipated sales in the quarter, dented the second period.

First quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 255 million euros ($314.04 million) in the three months to end-June, against a market consensus of 243 million euros, according to a poll of eight analysts supplied by the company.

For the first half, Smurfit's EBITDA fell 1 percent to 500 million euros from 507 million in the same period a year ago.

Smurfit said it will pay an interim dividend of 7.50 cents per share in October after reinstating its payout in February following a two-year gap after successfully lowering its debt and on the back of an improved outlook.

The group recently announced a price increase in containerboard prices which analysts said is likely to hold, after peers such as DS Smith announced a similar move.

"Smurfit Kappa is extremely cheap on an absolute and relative basis, particularly given the scope for upgrades to FY 2013 should the 100/t price increase stick," said analysts at Davy Stockbrokers.

Shares in the Dublin-headquartered group were down 0.15 percent at 0957 GMT, outperforming a 0.33 percent drop in the Irish market.