UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, Sept 24 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC : * To acquire Orange County container group for a total cash consideration of
US$340 million * Skg`s existing businesses is expected to deliver at least US$14 million of
synergies by the end of year 2 * Deal expected to be EPS accretive on completion. * Anticipates that the transaction will complete in the fourth quarter of 2012
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.