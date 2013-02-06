* FY pretax up 11 pct to 331 million euros
* EBITDA margin up to 13.9 percent from 13.8 percent
* Final dividend up 37 percent to 20.5 cents
* Shares up 2.5 percent, not far from five-yr high
By Stephen Mangan
DUBLIN, Feb 6 Irish packaging group Smurfit
Kappa posted an 11 percent rise in full-year pretax
profit, buoyed by strong demand and increased exposure to
high-growth markets such as Mexico.
Shares in the group, which designs and manufactures
paper-based packaging for the likes of Unilever and
Procter & Gamble, were up 2.5 percent at 10.30 euros by
0908 GMT, not far short of a five-year high of 10.64 euros set
last week.
Strong demand and a stable outlook also promoted Europe's
leading containerboard and corrugated packaging producer to
increase its final dividend 37 percent to 20.5 cents per share.
Dublin-based Smurfit, formed through the 2005 merger of
Jefferson Smurfit and Kappa Packaging, has for the last four
years focused on paying down debt which stood at 2.79 billion
euros at the end of 2012.
The company, which last month successfully refinanced some
of its debts with a 400 million euros note offering, said yearly
pretax profit rose to 331 million euros ($448 million), boosted
by cost controls, on revenue which was flat at 7.34 billion.
"This is our second largest result since 2007 and this
performance reflects the benefit of our continuing focus on
operating efficiency," Chief Financial Officer Ian Curley told
reporters.
Curley said the sharply increased dividend "reflects our
confidence in the underlying performance (and) prospects for
business and sustainable strength of our business model."
The group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose slightly to 1.02 billion euros and
its EBITDA margin widened to 13.9 percent from 13.8 percent.
Smurfit made its first major acquisition since 2005 when it
bought Mexican business Orange County Container Group (OCCG) for
$340 million in September.
The target, an integrated paper-based packaging company with
significant corrugated and converting operations, reported
EDITDA about 13 percent ahead of plan, Smurfit said.
Curley said the company would continue to lower its debt,
aided by the proceeds of continued strong growth in sales to
European customers.
"We've had good stability of demand with regard to the
consumer through Europe for the past couple of years," he said.
Analyst Barry Dixon at Davy Research said the results should
reassure investors that Smurfit would not pursue an aggressive
acquisition strategy and would instead focus on its stated
objective of following a "progressive dividend policy".
($1 = 0.7392 euro)
