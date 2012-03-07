SINGAPORE, March 7 The volume of iron ore
futures contracts traded on the Singapore Mercantile Exchange
rose to a record of 1.48 million tonnes in February, the bourse
said on Wednesday, reflecting active interest from Chinese and
Indian players.
Comparatively, rival Singapore Exchange cleared
nearly 6 million tonnes of iron ore swaps, another derivative,
last month, according to its website.
Volumes at SGX, which clears the bulk of swaps traded
globally, hit a record high of 7.5 million tonnes in October. It
has been trading them since 2009.
SMX, owned by India's Financial Technologies,
launched its iron ore futures contracts in August, hoping to tap
into a growing market to hedge prices of the steelmaking raw
material.
"Active interest from the physical market, especially
importers and steel mill owners from China as well as exporters
and miners from India, has supported the iron ore futures
contract to reach these levels in just over six months after it
was launched," SMX said in a statement.
SMX's iron ore futures contract <0#SMIO:> is settled against
the 62-percent iron ore index of Metal Bulletin .IO62-CNO=MB.
The most-active March contract was off 0.3 percent at
$143.80 a tonne by 0846 GMT.
