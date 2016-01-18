(Corrects the number of stores in Poland to 125 from 152 in the
third paragraph.)
WARSAW Jan 18 Poland's Empik Media & Fashion
(EM&F) has agreed to sell Smyk, a children's apparel and toy
store chain, to a company owned by London-based private equity
group Bridgepoint for 1.06 billion zlotys ($258.25 million)
including debt, EM&F said.
EM&F said late Friday it expected the transaction to be
finalised by the end of May. Excluding debt, the purchase price
was 634.8 million zlotys, it said in a statement.
The first Smyk store opened in Warsaw in 1952. Now the chain
counts 125 stores in Poland.
EM&F said there was potential for Smyk's sales to grow
11-percent a year because Poles spend less money on their
children compared with parents in western Europe.
EM&F, which debuted on the Warsaw bourse in 1997, also
includes fashion and book stores. The company's major
shareholders are two private equity funds, Eastbridge Group and
Penta Investments.
($1 = 4.1045 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)