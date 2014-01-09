(Jim Hagemann Snabe was appointed co-CEO of SAP alongside Bill
McDermott in February 2010. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Jim Hagemann Snabe
Jan 9 We live in a global, digitally networked
world. Cloud, mobile and in-memory technologies are its engines.
Our new world has no boundaries; there is a huge potential for
growth, employment and new business models. But it also comes
with challenges for policy and industry.
In response to leaks about the U.S. National Security
Agency's widespread surveillance, there have been lots of
understandable concerns globally. Unfortunately, some parties
have suggested building fortresses around national data.
I believe that the new technologies and the free flow of
data are essential to spurring innovation and expanding
international trade. This is only possible if consumers and
citizens trust the digital economy and use it extensively. We in
industry must work with policymakers in all markets to create
clear and transparent rules that both protect the legitimate
rights of citizens, consumers and companies and promote
cross-border data flows.
We urgently need an internal harmonization of security and
privacy regulations in Europe, but these cannot lead to building
data barriers around the continent.
On the contrary, Europe should work toward a global solution
with other partners, starting with the United States. As both
continue their transformation into digital economies,
policymakers and industry representatives from both continents
should come together and take an ambitious approach to creating
joint standards and procedures that enable cross-border data
flows under the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.
In so doing, we should also strengthen the Safe Harbor
agreement between the European Union and the United States,
which facilitates data transfers between businesses in both
areas.
Of course, such agreements should include provisions that
reaffirm each party's right to protect its citizens' private
data as well as sensitive government or business data. With this
we also need to jointly address challenges in privacy,
cyber-security, and protection of intellectual property.
Important work needs to be done to establish due-process norms
and enforceable rules regarding government access to private and
industry data. But all this should also be done with an eye to
boosting global commerce and facilitating data flows.
We have already seen this work successfully in the past when
an innovation like containerized shipping boosted global trade.
The invention of the standardized metal shipping container
decreased the time and costs for loading and unloading a ship.
As a result, ships finally spent more time at sea than docked.
Containerized shipping boosted bilateral trade by almost 800
percent over two decades, according to a recent study of 22
industrialized countries.
This explosion in global commerce was also supported by
trade agreements such as the General Agreements on Trade and
Tariff (GATT), which preceded the World Trade Organization.
While there have always been safety and security concerns
associated with containerized shipping, these have been
well-managed through strong cooperation among governments.
The McKinsey Global Institute estimates that electronic
commerce accounts for $8 trillion annually worldwide and Gartner
analysts forecast that companies will spend about $154 billion
on cloud services in 2014, 60 percent more than in 2011.
The flow of information clearly is the new currency of
global trade today and there's a huge opportunity in creating a
new "GATT" for the data economy.
Exciting innovation is taking place around new technologies
today. In the future, companies could improve economic
efficiencies, deliver breakthroughs in public health and create
new models for social welfare - all through the aggregation and
analysis of data.
This innovation will mainly come from smaller companies and
startups that are building their solutions on the latest
technology. But these companies will not be able to handle the
necessary investment and cannot take advantage of the
opportunities that come with new technologies as long as rules
vary by country and we have not established reliable global
standards.
Instead of building fortresses around information, we should
work on laying the necessary groundwork around security and
trust - so that we can embrace the global economic opportunities
unleashed when data travels unhindered across borders.
