By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Dec 23 The surprise appointment of the European Central Bank's Lorenzo Bini Smaghi as chairman of Snam Rete Gas's gas transport unit is aimed at raising the European profile of the Italian gas group as it prepares to seek opportunities abroad, sources said.

Snam, which manages Italy's gas transmission network, said on Thursday it had appointed Bini Smaghi as head of its strategic transport division as of January 1 when he steps down as executive board member of the ECB.

"Bini Smaghi has all the right European credentials and his appointment is a signal Snam is ready to start its European development," a source close to the matter said.

Snam, continental Europe's biggest regulated gas business, also operates in gas distribution and storage. It is over 50 percent controlled by oil and gas group Eni,

In December the company approved a reorganisation of its brands, in line with a European energy directive, under which the holding will be called Snam and the transmission business Snam Rete Gas.

Earlier this year Snam's Chief Executive Carlo Malacarne said the reorganisation of Snam's transmission business could open up new merger and acquisition opportunities in Europe's gas sector.

The group has a 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion euro war chest for possible opportunities in Europe.

An industry source said Bini Smaghi had the authority and relational network to help Snam forge gas alliances in Europe.

"He knows a lot of the right people and can open doors. It's also a way of distancing Snam from parent company Eni which in any case would be diluted if Snam concludes crossborder alliances," the source said.

Critics say Eni's dominant position in the Italian gas market crimps Snam's margins for manoeuvre both at home and abroad. They also say Eni would do well to exit a non-core business and focus on its more profitable oil business.

"Snam is clearly gearing up for growth in Europe and we might well see Eni announcing something on its Snam stake in the first part of next year," an investment banker in Milan said.

Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni has previously said the group is working on "ideas" regarding Snam but is in no hurry.

Eni is due to present its yearly strategy plan on March 15.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)