MILAN, Sept 10 Italian gas utility Snam's two-tranche bond will total 2.5 billion euros, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The tranche with a maturity of five years and a half will have an amount of 1.5 billion euros and pay a yield of 285 basis points above the midswap rate.

The amount of the 10-year tranche will be 1 billion euros and the yield will be 350 basis points above midswap, the sources said. (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi)