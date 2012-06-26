MILAN, June 26 Italy's gas transport group Snam is sticking to its aim of making a first bond placement in an 8-billion-euro programme deisgned to reschedule debt owed to parent Eni before the end of summer, the company's CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Italian government said in May that state-controlled oil and gas group Eni had up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam. A disposal would allow Eni to take 11 billion euros of debt off its balance sheet which Snam will have to refinance.

"The roadshow is going well and our aim remains to tap the market by the end of summer," Carlo Malacarne said on his way in to a meeting with investors.

He did not say anything about the possible size of a first issue.

Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas company, said at the start of June it had approved a bond issue programme of up to 8 billion euros which it can exercise to June 2013.

Management has visited various European capitals in recent days on a roadshow to attract investors.

A banker close to the situation said Snam had attracted great interest at the roadshows.

But he added the escalating euro zone crisis and rising bond spreads had raised some concerns about the timing of a possible first issue. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)