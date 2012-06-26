* Snam aiming for first issuance before end of summer
* Decision depends on outcome of eurozone summit-source
* Would be insane to issue bonds now-source
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, June 26 Europe's mounting debt crisis is
testing the resolve of Italian gas group Snam to tap
the market with a first bond placement before the end of the
summer as part of its plans to break free from parent Eni
, sources said on Tuesday.
Two sources close to the matter said Snam had attracted
great interest at a series of roadshows completed on Tuesday to
drum up support for an 8 billion euro bond program to help it
reschedule debt it will inherit from oil and gas group Eni.
"But the escalating euro zone crisis and rising bond spreads
have raised some concerns about the timing of a possible first
issue," one of the sources said.
"Nothing will be decided before the EU summit this weekend,"
a second source said.
In May the Italian government said state-controlled Eni had
up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam. A
disposal would allow Eni to take 11 billion euros of debt off
its balance sheet and hand it to Snam to refinance.
"The roadshow is going well, and our aim remains to tap the
market by the end of summer," Snam Chief Executive Carlo
Malacarne told Reuters on his way in to a meeting with investors
on Tuesday.
Earlier this year Malacarne had said the company was looking
to launch a first tranche of bonds before the end of summer in
the region of 1 billion to 2 billion euros.
But that was before the spread of Italy's ten-year bonds
started to climb against German bunds, making it more expensive
for Italian companies to tap the market for funds.
"The company is ready to push the button as soon as the
conditions are there. But it's in no immediate need of funds and
going to the market now would be insane," the first source said.
Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas company, approved
earlier in June its 8 billion euro bond issue program, which it
can exercise to June 2013.
The bonds will be issued gradually to refinance an 11
billion euro bridge loan Snam has secured with a pool of banks,
one of the biggest syndicated deals this year.
"The loan was a success. There were many banks pitching for
the deal but some had to stay out. Snam chose the banks it wants
to do business with in coming years," the first source said.
Snam, which recently won an 'A-/A-2' independent rating from
Standard & Poor's compared to Italy's sovereign rating of
'BBB+', has increased its investment program for the next four
years as it gets ready to seize expansion opportunities in
Europe.
In January the company and Belgian gas group Fluxys
agreed to develop gas infrastructure projects in
Europe, a first-ever deal between a south European gas network
and a northern grid operator.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)