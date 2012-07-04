LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Eni spin-off Snam is considering launching a second tranche to the EUR1bn four-year bond that it is currently marketing, several sources told IFR on Wednesday.

The Italian gas distributor, rated Baa1/A-, is looking at issuing a EUR500m bond that matures in January 2019 as early as today if the four-year bond prices smoothly, the sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Snam mandated Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Unicredit as active leads on the deal four-year deal, and BoA Merrill Lynch, Citi, HSBC, Mediobanca, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley and UBS as passive leads.

The guidance on those notes was initially set in the area of mid-swaps +350bp before it was revised to mid-swaps plus 340bp on the back of an order book in the region of EUR4bn. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)