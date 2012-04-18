ROME, April 18 Italy's state-owned investment
fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is considering the idea of
buying a stake in gas transport group Snam under
certain conditions, the CDP Chief Executive said on Wednesday.
The Italian government has called on Italian oil and gas
group Eni to sell its 52 percent controlling stake in
Snam, which had a market capitalization of 12.2 billion euros at
Tuesday's close.
A recent press report said CDP could take a stake of around
28 percent in Snam whose gas transport grid the government
considers strategic.
"We are looking at the Snam transaction," Giovanni Gorno
Tempini said, adding CDP would be very careful that any solution
did not stretch its balance sheet.
The Italian government, which wants to reduce gas prices in
Italy, is due to issue a decree by the end of May setting out
guidelines for a separation of Eni from Snam.
