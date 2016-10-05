UPDATE 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road, says open to everyone
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
MILAN Oct 5 Italian gas grid company Snam has signed an agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and truck maker IVECO to boost the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in fueling vehicles.
** Snam will invest about 200 million euros ($224 million) over five years to help double the number of CNG pump facilities in Italy to more than 2,000, the three companies say
** The growth in the number of stations will be the main driver in growing Italy's CNG fleet to more than 3 million vehicles from the current 1 million
** FCA, which has the development of alternative fuel motors as a key pillar in its strategy, and IVECO both plan to develop their ranges of natural gas vehicles
** Italy is Europe's biggest market for gas-fueled vehicles; the latter consumed more than 1 billion cubic meters of gas in 2015
** Snam manages Europe's biggest gas pipeline network stretching more than 32,000 km
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China's new Silk Road plan is open to everyone, including Africa and Europe. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)