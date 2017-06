MILAN Feb 23 Italy's gas network operator Snam said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy with Belgium's Fluxys stakes by oil and gas giant Eni in a series of gas assets including an undersea pipeline linking Britain with Belgium.

The deal is worth 150 million euros, Snam said in a joint statement with Fluxys.

In January Snam and Fluxys signed an agreement to assess joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects. It envisaged acquisitions or new investments to create a European gas transport network.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)