MILAN May 12 Italian gas transport company Snam
lowered a previous forecast for full-year operating
profit on Thursday, sending its shares as much as six percent
lower.
Snam's finance chief Antonio Paccioretti said on a call that
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were expected to be
towards the middle of a 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion euro range.
At the end of April, former Snam chief executive Carlo
Malacarne had said he expected EBIT for the year to be around
1.8 billion euros.
"They lowered the guidance and the smart traders sold on
it," a Milan trader said.
Snam shares retraced some of their earlier losses to end the
session down 3.03 percent at 5.12 euros. Europe's utility index
was up 0.5 percent.
Bernstein analyst Cosma Panzacchi said while the share price
reaction had been "a bit excessive", the communication of the
change could have been better handled.
"The investment case remains intact, yet this statement is
also unfortunate as investors are still expecting the overall
strategy update - so the net effect is to add uncertainty."
Snam, which in May appointed Marco Alvera as CEO, is due to
present a new business plan in June.
The state-controlled gas company, one of Europe's biggest
regulated energy groups, is spending more than 5 billion euros
to upgrade its grid and play a leading role in Europe's plans to
make gas supplies more secure.
Earlier on Thursday, it said its core earnings in the first
quarter fell 10.3 percent to 643 million euros after a cut in
regulated returns.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Alexander Smith)