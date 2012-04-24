MILAN, April 24 Italian gas trasmission group
Snam expects to tap the market to reschedule debt it
will inherit from its parent Eni when the two companies
are separated, some time in the third quarter, a Snam executive
said on Tuesday.
To help reduce energy prices and boost competition, the
Italian government has called on Eni to sell its 52 percent
stake in Snam.
When this happens, Eni will have the option to ask for early
debt repayment from its unit in six to 12 months, which would
require the gas group to refinance its debt entirely.
"The conditions are already in place...to obtain an
independent credit rating before summer," Chief Financial
Officer Antonio Paccioretti said in a conference call.
The credit rating is the first step for Snam to be able to
issue debt on its own account.
Earlier in April sources told Reuters four banks were
coordinating a 12 billion-euro bridge loan for the planned
demerger of Snam, which would be one of this year's biggest
syndicated deals.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)