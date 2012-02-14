MILAN Feb 14 Italian gas grid operator Snam said on Tuesday it will pay a dividend per share on 2011 results of 0.24 euros, up 4.3 percent from the previous year.

In December Snam confirmed its dividend per share would grow by 4 percent per year in the period 2011-2012 despite the impact of an energy tax introduced as part of Italy's austerity measures.

Snam, continental Europe's leading regulated gas operator, said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2011 were 1.958 billion euros above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 1.917 billion euros.

The group's adjusted net profit fell 11.6 percent to 978 million euros due to the impact of the energy tax.

Snam, controlled by oil and gas group Eni, said it expected gas demand in Italy to increase slightly in 2012 compared to the previous year.

In 2011 the group pumped 78.3 billion cubic metres of gas into the network. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)