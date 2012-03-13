MILAN, March 13 Italian gas transport group Snam said on Tuesday it had increased its investments over the next 5 years as it presses ahead with plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide gas projects.

Snam, controlled by oil and gas group Eni, said in a statement on its 2012-2015 new business plan it will invest 6.7 billion euros over the next four years compared to 6.4 billion euros in the previous 2011-2014 plan.

The company confirmed a 4 percent increase in its dividend per share for 2012.

