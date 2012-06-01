LONDON, June 1 Seven banks have joined four lead
banks on the 11 billion euro loan backing Italian gas
distributor Snam's separation from oil and gas major
Eni, banking sources said on Friday.
The 11 billion euro loan, which finances the repayment of
Snam's debt to Eni, is being led by BNP Paribas, JP Morgan,
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.
The seven new lenders are Morgan Stanley, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, HSBC, Mediobanca and Societe
Generale.
Eni this week announced the sale of 30 percent of Snam minus
one share to state-controlled holding company CDP for 3.517
billion euros ($4.35 billion) as part of the government-designed
plan for Eni to exit from Snam.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)