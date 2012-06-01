* Lead group expands on Snam's deconsolidation loan

* Wider syndication planned shortly

* Shows loan market willing to lend at right price (Adds quote, context, background)

By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, June 1 Seven banks have joined four lead banks on the 11 billion euro loan backing Italian gas distributor Snam's separation from oil and gas major Eni, banking sources said on Friday.

The 11 billion euro loan, which is one of the biggest syndicated loans of the year, finances the repayment of Snam's debt to Eni.

BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are leading the deal, which was completed successfully despite increasing volatility in Southern Europe.

The seven new lenders are Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, HSBC, Mediobanca and Societe Generale. The loan is expected to be syndicated further at a later date.

"This is a very large loan for Southern Europe, which shows that at the right price, you can still get a vast amount of liquidity in the loan market," a senior banker said.

The loan was priced at 300-350 basis points (b.p.) to cover Italian banks' higher funding costs, bankers said.

Eni this week announced the sale of 30 percent of Snam minus one share to state-controlled holding company CDP for 3.517 billion euros ($4.35 billion) as part of the government-designed plan for Eni to exit Snam.

Eni has up to 18 months to sell down a 52.5 percent stake in Snam and plans to sell out of the gas company completely.

The loan will refinance the 11 billion euros of debt that Snam will inherit from Eni when the two companies split in October.

BIG COMMITMENTS

All of the banks committed 1.1 billion euros each to the 11 billion euro loan and also made additional bilateral loan commitments.

Eni was trying to raise an extra 2 billion euros of bilateral loans from the banks, and restricted participation in the 11 billion euro loan to banks that were also willing to supply bilateral loans.

Banks' large individual 1.1 billion euro commitments were challenging from a balance sheet and liquidity perspective, but the loan was well supported.

Banks were keen to lend to get ancillary business from planned bond issues that are expected to part-refinance Snam's loan.

Eni drove a hard bargain with lenders, despite Italy's worsening government finances as the eurozone crisis intensified in May.

"The ask from the client seems to have been very demanding, and its amazing how positively banks have responded," the senior banker said.

Banks are expected to use the loan as collateral to raise financing from the European Central Bank under its long-term repurchase (LTRO) facility. ($1 = 0.8088 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Will Waterman)