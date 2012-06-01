* Lead group expands on Snam's deconsolidation loan
* Wider syndication planned shortly
* Shows loan market willing to lend at right price
(Adds quote, context, background)
By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly
LONDON, June 1 Seven banks have joined four lead
banks on the 11 billion euro loan backing Italian gas
distributor Snam's separation from oil and gas major
Eni, banking sources said on Friday.
The 11 billion euro loan, which is one of the biggest
syndicated loans of the year, finances the repayment of Snam's
debt to Eni.
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are
leading the deal, which was completed successfully despite
increasing volatility in Southern Europe.
The seven new lenders are Morgan Stanley, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, HSBC, Mediobanca and Societe
Generale. The loan is expected to be syndicated further at a
later date.
"This is a very large loan for Southern Europe, which shows
that at the right price, you can still get a vast amount of
liquidity in the loan market," a senior banker said.
The loan was priced at 300-350 basis points (b.p.) to cover
Italian banks' higher funding costs, bankers said.
Eni this week announced the sale of 30 percent of Snam minus
one share to state-controlled holding company CDP for 3.517
billion euros ($4.35 billion) as part of the government-designed
plan for Eni to exit Snam.
Eni has up to 18 months to sell down a 52.5 percent stake in
Snam and plans to sell out of the gas company completely.
The loan will refinance the 11 billion euros of debt that
Snam will inherit from Eni when the two companies split in
October.
BIG COMMITMENTS
All of the banks committed 1.1 billion euros each to the 11
billion euro loan and also made additional bilateral loan
commitments.
Eni was trying to raise an extra 2 billion euros of
bilateral loans from the banks, and restricted participation in
the 11 billion euro loan to banks that were also willing to
supply bilateral loans.
Banks' large individual 1.1 billion euro commitments were
challenging from a balance sheet and liquidity perspective, but
the loan was well supported.
Banks were keen to lend to get ancillary business from
planned bond issues that are expected to part-refinance Snam's
loan.
Eni drove a hard bargain with lenders, despite Italy's
worsening government finances as the eurozone crisis intensified
in May.
"The ask from the client seems to have been very demanding,
and its amazing how positively banks have responded," the senior
banker said.
Banks are expected to use the loan as collateral to raise
financing from the European Central Bank under its long-term
repurchase (LTRO) facility.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Will Waterman)