LONDON, June 28 Italian gas group Snam was expected to complete the first step of a wider syndication of an 11 billion euro ($14 billion) loan this week, banking sources said.

The financing backs Snam's separation from Eni and the associated repayment of debt to the oil and gas major.

Banks were offered 'early bird' tickets of 250 million euros in the initial phase which was expected to be followed by a further round of syndication, the sources said on Thursday.

The deal is led by 11 banks -- Intesa Sanpaolo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit.

The initial phase of syndication has gone well, the sources said, despite concerns over Italy and doubts about the levels of ancillary business on offer to lenders coming into the deal in view of the large group of arranging banks already on the deal.

The loan is being structured with different credit lines and maturities, including short-term bridge loans expected to be taken out by bond issues.

The loan was priced at 300-350 basis points to cover Italian banks' higher funding costs.

Snam secured an A- rating from Standard & Poor's on June 13. ($1 = 0.8028 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)