MILAN, June 29 Italian gas group Snam
said on Wednesday it would spin off and list its domestic
distribution unit Italgas to help boost growth in the two
companies.
Snam, which will be keeping a stake of 13.5 percent in its
distribution unit, said in a statement the new Italgas would be
listed before the end of this year.
Snam shareholders will receive one Italgas share for every
five Snam shares held.
The company said Italgas debt at the end of the year would
be around 3.7 billion euros.
It said banks had already signed binding commitments to
offer credit lines to Italgas of 3.9 billion euros ($4.3
billion) to help pay off Italgas debt.
($1 = 0.9046 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)