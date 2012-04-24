* Snam to reschedule 11 bln euros of Eni debt
* Government to issue decree on Eni-Snam split in May
* Snam Q1 EBIT rises 3.7 pct, beats expectations
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 24 Italian gas transport group Snam
is preparing to tap the market in the third quarter to refinance
the 11-billion euro ($14.52 billion) debt it will inherit from
Eni when the two split, in what may be one of the year's biggest
syndicated deals.
The Italian government has called on oil and gas group Eni
to sell its 52 percent stake in Snam to reduce
energy prices and boost competition.
When this happens, state-controlled Eni will have the option
to ask for early debt repayment from Snam, within 6-12 months,
which would require the gas group to refinance its debt.
Eni currently consolidates Snam's debt on its own balance
sheet, with the latter accessing debt markets via Eni's "A"
credit rating from Standard & Poor's.
Snam is working with international banks to arrange
facilities for the debt rescheduling and hopes to tap the market
in the third quarter, chief financial officer Antonio
Paccioretti said in a conference call on Tuesday.
He added the group should obtain an independent credit
rating before the summer.
This month sources told Reuters four banks were
co-ordinating a 12-billion euro bridge loan for the planned
demerger or sale of Snam.
The government, which considers the gas transport system
strategic, is due to introduce a decree before the end of May to
say how the separation of the two companies will come about.
Then the companies will have until September 2013 to
complete the deal.
Sources have said various options are being studied.
Press reports said state-controlled power grid company Terna
could buy part of Snam, but two sources close to the
matter said that would create no industrial synergies.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera has said such a solution
has never been taken into consideration.
Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne declined to comment on the Terna
press report or on other possible solutions.
Separation from Eni is expected to help Snam push on with
plans to help turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide
projects.
Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas group, said
first-quarter operating profit rose 3.7 percent to 538 million
euros, above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 531 million.
Shares in Snam ended up 3.93 percent while the European
utilities index was 1.33 percent higher. Eni shares
gained 1.68 percent.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
