* Verdict to slash 1 bln euros from state revenues
* Snam to save up to 100 mln euros, Terna 55 mln - analyst
* Ruling not retroactive
By Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Feb 11 A tax levied on some of Italy's
leading energy firms was struck down by a top court on Wednesday
in a move that will cut state revenues by 1 billion euros and
boost earnings at utilities such as Snam, Terna
and Enel.
Italy's constitutional court ruled that the so-called "Robin
Hood" tax introduced in 2008 was unconstitutional, adding
however that its verdict was not retroactive.
At 1340 GMT shares in gas and power grid networks Snam and
Terna were up 3.5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, Enel
was up 0.9 percent and top green energy company Enel Green Power
was up 2.7 percent.
"Reducing the corporate tax rate by 6.5 percent saves Snam
about 90-100 million or 0.02-0.03 euros per share," said Maurice
Choy, analyst at RBC Capital Markets in a note published before
the verdict but confirmed by phone afterwards.
Choy added that Terna should save around 55 million euros,
while the benefit for Enel Green Power would be around 50
million euros.
Italy's biggest utility Enel, which controls Enel Green
Power, could see a positive impact of around 200 million euros
as a group from removal of the tax, analysts said.
The Robin Hood tax was first slapped on power generators and
some renewable energy companies by the government of Silvio
Berlusconi in 2008 to rein in what it considered excessive
profits from high oil prices.
In 2011 the tax was temporarily raised to 10.5 percent and
extended to regulated utilities like Snam and Terna in a move
criticised by Italy's energy watchdog.
At the time the government, which estimated annual receipts
from the levy of around 1 billion euros, forbade the regulator
from passing on the tax to final power and gas customers.
Its removal will especially impact Snam and Terna since they
make almost all their revenues through regulated network
business and are less diversified than other energy companies.
The energy watchdog is currently reviewing tariffs for the
next regulatory period and some analysts warned, in the light of
the tax relief offered by the court, it might be more demanding.
Snam, Terna and Enel declined to comment on the potential
impact of the verdict.
(Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Valentina
Consiglio in Rome; Editing by Mark Potter and Crispian Balmer)