MILAN Dec 22 Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, outgoing executive board member of the European Central Bank, has been named chairman of Italy's Snam Rete Gas main transport business division, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Bini Smaghi, who resigned in November from his post at the ECB' executive board to join Harvard University, will take the new role from Jan. 1, 2012, Snam Rete Gas said.

Snam Rete Gas is in the process of restructuring its business. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)